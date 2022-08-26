The AnnieRuth Foundation’s Summer Internship Program affords high school students the opportunity to work part-time in a real-life setting, learn new skills and earn money for their future. Through this program, local high school juniors and seniors must meet eligibility requirements in order to compete for a summer job opportunity. Visit annieruthfoundation.org for more information.
Details on The AnnieRuth Foundation Summer Internship Program (FCL Aug. 26, 2022)
Hear from the founder and CEO of The Annie Ruth Foundation, as well as two interns, on the benefits of internships.