The festival is a three-day celebration of the music, dance, stories, crafts and food that make Florida unique. The festival's Folklife Area will feature performances and demonstrations celebrating the diverse living traditions of an area of Florida. Visit floridastateparks.org/FloridaFolkFestival for more information.
Details on the 70th annual Florida Folk Festival (FCL May 17, 2022)
The festival will be held Memorial Day weekend at Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park in White Springs.