Sista 2 Sista: Women Empowering Women is an organization whose sole purpose is to empower women of diverse backgrounds, cultures, and careers. The goal is to ignite and support one another with wisdom and experience. Visit sista2sistaempowerment.net for more information and to purchase tickets.
Details on the 6th Annual Sista 2 Sista: Women Empowering Women Luncheon (FCL Feb. 20, 2023)
Founder and President of Sista 2 Sista: Women Empowering Women, Patrice McClendon shares the importance of uplifting women and a fun way you can get involved.