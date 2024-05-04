Details on the 57th Anniversary Season of FSCJ Artist Series (FCL Apr. 11, 2023)

The FSCJ Artist Series is committed to presenting a well-rounded performing arts program. Each year, the FSCJ Artist Series enhances the entertainment scene in Northeast Florida with Broadway productions, concerts, ballets, operas, dance productions, school performances and variety shows. All performances will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, formerly known as the Times-Union Center.
December 1-3, 2023: THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 6-11, 2024: HADESTOWN
March 5-10, 2024: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
April 2-7, 2024: SIX
April 24-May 4, 2024: Disney’s FROZEN
Visit fscjartistseries.org for more information.