First Coast Living

Details on the 31st Annual World of Nations celebration (Feb. 17, 2023)

Take a trip around the world without leaving the First Coast! The event is February 18th and 19th at Tailgaters Parking.

Have you ever wanted to travel internationally but weren’t sure where to start? Look no further than the World of Nations Celebration! The City of Jacksonville and local multicultural friends will bring the world to you with this fascinating cultural destination that showcases the unique diversity of our planet, and puts the wonderful sights, sounds, and tastes of different nations within your reach. Celebrate 31 years of exploration at the 2023 World of Nations Celebration! Experience the cuisine, artistry and customs from lands near and far as you travel throughout Tailgaters Parking for this unique two-day event. 

Address: 225 Talleyrand Ave. Jacksonville, Florida 32202  

Click here for more information.

