Details on the 2nd Annual 7 Creeks Fest (FCL Feb. 27, 2023)

Spread throughout the connected wilderness parks and preserves surrounded by seven creeks, this family-friendly, fun event raises awareness of these preserved public lands and how we can help protect them.
The fest highlights the area’s recreational opportunities, local efforts to enhance and protect these green spaces, and offers nature-themed activities and exhibits that emphasize education and environmentally-responsible adventures.
Online registration for the Junior Ranger Angler Fishing Clinic opens March 5, 2023.
Click here for more information.