ACKD is coordinated by EPIC Behavioral Health. Not only will there be fun and games, as well as live entertainment, there will also be resource information for parents regarding programs and services in the community. The only cost to the public will be for food and drinks, but the cost is minimal. Visit epicbh.org/ancient-city-kids-day for more information.
Details on the 25th Annual Ancient City Kids Day (FCL Oct. 13, 2021)
Ancient City Kids Day is a free event filled with activities for the whole family!