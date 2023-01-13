The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival was founded in 2001 by Christopher Rex, a vacationer on Amelia Island and principal cellist of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and a group of Fernandina Beach women, who loved chamber music. Now entering its 22nd season, the Festival has developed into one of the most prestigious events of its kind in the nation. Visit ameliachambermusic.org for more information.
Details on the 22nd season of the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival (FCL Jan. 13, 2023)
It all kicks off tonight with the Dover Quartet and ends May 13th with Lisa Kelly & JB Scott Jazz Sextet.