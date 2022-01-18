Details on the 2022 St. Johns Reads program and events (FCL Jan. 18, 2022)

Featuring four titles across four different genres, “St. Johns Reads: Secrets” will interest not only fans of fantasy, mystery, or historical fiction, but those who enjoy stories of the complicated relationship we have with ourselves and others. The titles for “St. Johns Reads: Secrets” are:
- “Crossing the Creek: The Literary Friendship of Zora Neale Hurston and Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings,” by Anna Lillios
- “Children of Blood and Bone,” by Tomi Adeyemi
- “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng
- “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
Visit sjcpls.org/sjcpls-announces-st-johns-reads-2022 for more information.