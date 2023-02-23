Details on the 14th Annual "Lift Ev'ry Voice & Sing" Concert (FCL Feb. 23, 2023)

The Jacksonville Children's Chorus (JCC) was founded in 1995 at Jacksonville University to fill a need for a children’s music program in the area.
“Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing” was written in Jacksonville, FL by James Weldon Johnson. It was first performed by a choir of Jacksonville children on February 12, 1900 in honor of Abraham Lincoln's birthday.
All proceeds and donations from the concert will benefit The Jacksonville Children's Chorus' ongoing programming and scholarship funds. Visit jaxchildrenschorus.com for more information.