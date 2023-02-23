Details on the 14th Annual "Lift Ev'ry Voice & Sing" Concert (FCL Feb. 23, 2023)

The concert is at 2p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25th at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The Jacksonville Children's Chorus (JCC) was founded in 1995 at Jacksonville University to fill a need for a children’s music program in the area.

“Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing” was written in Jacksonville, FL by James Weldon Johnson. It was first performed by a choir of Jacksonville children on February 12, 1900 in honor of Abraham Lincoln's birthday.