One of the most popular attractions in Saint Augustine every January, is the Saint Augustine Film Festival (SAFF). SAFF was brought to Saint Augustine Florida to give opportunities for independent filmmakers, around the world an opportunity to screen their creative work for a live audience. Visit staugfilmfest.com for more information.
Details on the 13th Annual Saint Augustine Film Festival (FCL Dec. 20, 2022)
The film festival will run will run January 12 - 15. The president and CEO of the festival, Gregory Von Hausch shares what we can expect this year.