Details on season two of BET's "Twenties" (FCL Nov. 29, 2021)

“Twenties” premiered to critical acclaim with its first-time portrayal of a masculine-presenting Queer woman of color as the lead in a primetime show. The scripted series created and written by Lena Waithe and Hillman Grad Productions stars Jojo T. Gibbs as Hattie, a queer Black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia, played by Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham respectively. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love, and inclusion.