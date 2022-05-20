Details on New Orleans' music festival season (FCL Apr. 22, 2022)

New Orleans is kicking off its festival season this weekend featuring several celebrated musicians highlighted in a new feature film, “Take Me to the River: New Orleans” which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. Below is a list of the upcoming festivals.
- The French Quarter Fest: April 21-24
- New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival: April 27-May 8
- Bayou Boogaloo Music Festival: May 20-22
- New Orleans Wine and Food Experience: June 7-12
- Essence Festival: June 30-July 3
- Tales of the Cocktail Festival: July 25-29
- Voodoo Music Experience: October 28-30
Visit neworleans.com for more information.