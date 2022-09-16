The National POW/MIA Memorial & Museum is located on 26-acres in Northeast Florida at the former Naval Air Station Cecil Field, Master Jet Base (1941-1999) currently known as Cecil Commerce Center. The memorial service will take place at Chapel of the High-Speed Pass Grounds located at 6112 POW-MIA Memorial Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32221. You can also visit the Vietnam Memorial traveling wall (sponsored by American Legion Post 250) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit powmiamemorial.org for more information.
Details on National POW/MIA Recognition Day memorial service (FCL Sept. 16, 2022)
You're invited to attend the memorial service on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.