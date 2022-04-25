Losing a loved one is hard, but especially so for mother's who lose a child. Meet other "angel moms" and express your emotions in a healthy way with a night of art, music, laughter, painting, cocktails, and more. The event is May 7th at 7 p.m. at Maceo Elks Lodge. Visit livelongenterprises.co to purchase tickets.
Details on local event designed for "angel moms" ahead of Mother's Day (FCL Apr. 25, 2022)
The host of 'Color Schemes: Cocktails & Coloring with a Purpose,' Dr. Kennesha Bracely shares the importance of expressing emotions in a healthy way.