Details on Jacksonville Humane Society's 24th Annual "Toast to the Animals" (FCL Sept. 9, 2022)

"Toast to the Animals," Jacksonville’s premier charitable tasting event, will feature hors d’oeuvres and desserts from local restaurants and eateries, wine, beer, music and lively, one-of-a kind silent and live auctions. In addition, you won't want to miss crowd-favorite activities like our collar toss wine pull and raffles! All guests will receive a commemorative JHS wine glass upon check-in. Proceeds from "Toast to the Animals" will benefit the JHS Medical Fund, which helps provide lifesaving medical care to animals suffering from illness or injury. Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.