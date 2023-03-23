Details on Epilepsy Alliance Florida's 'Walk the Talk' in Jacksonville (FCL Mar. 23, 2023)

Over 500,000 individuals in Florida struggle with epilepsy, making it the state with the most instances in our country. Epilepsy, a common neurological condition that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with at some point in their lives, is a diagnosis when a person experiences two or more seizures that cannot be attributed to another cause.
When you participate in Walk the Talk For Epilepsy, the funds you raise support the mission of Epilepsy Alliance Florida (formerly Epilepsy Florida) and help advance critical care, resources, and programs. Every dollar counts. Visit walkthetalkfl.org for more information.