Upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) is a rare and difficult-to-treat cancer occurring in the lining of the kidneys or ureters. Because of the complex anatomy of the urinary tract system, treating UTUC can be challenging, involving multiple surgeries or surgical removal of the entire kidney and ureter (nephroureterectomy). Learn about a new treatment that doesn't require surgery. Visit urogen.com for more information.
Details on a new non-surgical treatment for rare urinary cancer (FCL Dec. 16, 2021)
Dr. Joseph Jacob discusses the first FDA approved, non-surgical approach to treating the rare cancer.