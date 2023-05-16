Depaul School: "We Teach with Way They Learn" (FCL May 16, 2023)

DePaul School of N.E. Florida (DSNF) was founded in August 1980 by a group of Jacksonville parents who realized Northeast Florida desperately needed a school for kids with dyslexia. It's a nonprofit school for students with dyslexia in grades 2-8.*

Dyslexia is a genetic learning difference that affects 1 in 5 people, and it’s based on neurological wiring. It varies in severity from person to person. One student with mild dyslexia may struggle to learn accurate spelling, while another student with profound dyslexia may require years of instruction to attain literacy.