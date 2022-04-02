Deon Cole's 'Coleology Tour' comes to Jacksonville (FCL Feb. 4, 2022)

Deon Cole is a comedian, writer, and actor, who can currently be seen as Charlie on ABC’s "Black-ish" and Freeform’s "Grown-ish." In standup, Deon’s latest one-hour special for Netflix, "Cole Hearted" was recently released after the success of his appearance in "The Standups," also for Netflix. Visit floridatheatre.com/event/deon-cole for tickets.