Cruise lines have created an incredibly safe way to travel with most everyone, including guests and crew vaccinated; strict testing requirements; as well as enhanced cleaning measures and ship modifications to meet health and safety needs, which has transformed the entire industry to make cruising one of the safest forms of leisure travel. Visit worldtravelholdings.com for more information.
Debunking cruise vacation myths and misconceptions (FCL Apr. 15, 2022)
The Co-CEO and Chairman of World Travel Holdings, Brad Tolkin says cruising is one of the safest ways to travel right now.