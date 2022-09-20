"Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle" returns to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The darker side of magic comes to life this fall in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando Resort with the return of Death Eaters and the breathtaking experience “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle”.

Guests will come face-to-face with Death Eaters – devoted followers of Lord Voldemort known for their allegiance and practice of the Dark Arts – as they appear and eerily roam and lurk throughout Hogsmeade. Then, guests will watch as “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” unleashes the unspeakable creatures and sinister villains of the Wizarding World – including Dementors, Mountain Trolls and even a visage of Lord Voldemort – on Hogwarts castle until a Patronus – the result of a powerful defense charm of concentrated happiness and hope – is produced.