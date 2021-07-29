Dangerous heat takes hold for the weekend

We are used to the heat and humidity but this weekend nature takes it to the next level with our typical cooling sea breezes suppressed and a heat dome taking a stranglehold on the area. Actual highs Saturday and Sunday will have no trouble reaching the middle to upper 90s and our first 100 degree reading is possible at Cecil. When you factor in the humidity it puts us in the danger zone with a feels like temperature of 105-110. So remember the 3 P's!