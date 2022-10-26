If you find yourself monitoring the internet usage of both your children and your aging parents, you're not alone. More and more parents in their forties and fifties are finding themselves managing the data privacy of their entire family. It’s tough being a member of the Sandwich Generation, especially considering all of the cyber threats in today’s society. Go to Avast.com for more information.
Cyber Security and The Sandwich Generation (FCL Oct. 26, 2022)
Cyber Security Expert, Jaya Baloo, shares advice on creating a safe online environment that doesn’t compromise anyone’s digital freedom.