Curb hunger and get healthy this new year (FCL Dec. 30, 2022)

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Carissa Galloway shares "Wonderful" ideas for the whole family.

She shared that Wonderful Pistachios are great to curb hunger. The reason why? They provide a good source of complete plant protein and fiber. Plus about 90% of the fats found in pistachios are unsaturated. This trio of nutrients can help keep you fuller longer.

When it comes to drinks Galloway says that POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is a healthy fridge staple.

If you want to add more mocktails into your routine she recommends making a Spiced POM Cider.

For more ideas and tips follow both brands and Carissa on social media:

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice @POMWonderful

Wonderful Pistachios @WonderfulPistachios

@Carissa_Gway

