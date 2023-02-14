Registration is open for our 2023 events! Every February, thousands of undie runners in cities all across the U.S. come together, whether it be in-person or virtually, to support those affected by Neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. Cupid’s Undie Run kicks off with drinking and dancing, then we jog it out with a mile(ish) run and end it all with an epic dance party! It all starts at Lynch's Irish Pub. Visit my.cupids.org for more information.
Cupid's Undie Run raising awareness and funds for those battling with Neurofibromatosis (FCL Feb. 14, 2023)
Grab your skivvies and head to Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 18th. The event is from noon to 4 p.m.