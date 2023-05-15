Drowning is a leading cause of death for children in the United States. The American Red Cross is strongly committed to its lifesaving role in bringing confidence and water safety skills to millions of people every year. Families are strongly encouraged to build confidence in the water, for life, by learning to be safe, making good choices in and around the water, learning to swim and how to handle emergencies. Visit sweetFrog.com/watersafety for more information.
Critical Water Safety Information (FCL May 15, 2023)
Learn about the partnership between the Red Cross and sweetFrog that seeks to bring water safety awareness and resources to local communities.