First Coast Living

Cristy Lee's tips to get your garage organized (FCL Nov. 18, 2022)

Star of HGTV’s “Steal This House” shares ideas.

Whether you’re bringing grand plans to life, tackling outdoor work, or putting the finishing touches on your own DIY project, there are certain tools that are “must haves” to turn your garage into the most productive and organized space in your home. However, even the most experienced home improvement guru might not have all the tools they need right at their fingertips. In this satellite interview, HGTV’s Cristy Lee will share her top picks on the best tools to add to your garage or list this holiday season and throughout the year.

For more information please visitwww.craftsman.com

