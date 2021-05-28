CPR awareness in high risk communities

It’s estimated that over 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) occur every year in the U.S. with almost 90% being fatal. Bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation, commonly known as CPR, correlates with increased survival from cardiac arrest. In fact, survival rates can double, or even triple, if CPR is performed within the first few minutes of cardiac arrest.
Poor cardiovascular health is associated with low socioeconomic status. So, while those living in lower income neighborhoods are more likely to have out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, they are less likely to receive bystander CPR. Dr. Flores and CPR survivor address the gaps in training and education.