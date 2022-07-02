A study published in Andrology by a group of Italian urologists analyzed the presence of erectile dysfunction in 100 men and noted it was more prevalent among the patients who were COVID-19 positive. Some men who have recovered from the virus have had reduced testosterone levels, but further research needs to be done to determine whether this is a permanent or temporary side effect. Visit baptistmdanderson.com for more information.
COVID-19 and men's sexual health (FCL Feb. 7, 2022)
Urologist, Dr. Lael Stieglitz shares the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 as the virus may negatively impact men's sexual health.