COVID-19 and immunocompromised Americans (FCL Oct. 3, 2022)

As the U.S. returns to normal after COVID, new questions arise about how those with weakened immune systems can protect themselves.

A powerful, first-of-its-kind campaign launching in September embraces the reality for this immunocompromised community: COVID-19 isn’t over. But now, an added layer of COVID-19 protection from a long-acting monoclonal antibody therapy can help those who are immunocompromised get back out into the world, doing what they love with who they love. Visit uptheantibodies.com for more information.

