Cooler weather to get you in the holiday spirit (FCL Dec. 8, 2022)

Our New South Window Solutions forecast includes weather that feels more like the holidays. Our next chance of rain holds off until the middle of next week as high pressure moves into the area in the wake of a holiday front.
This weekend is all about the Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade and it looks great for Santa and his elves on the golf carts. Expect temperatures in the lower 60s with a 100% chance of candy.
For the rest of us and those plans, Saturday will be the brighter of the two weekend days with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Sunday, highs only in the middle to upper 60s at the beach to the lower 70s inland.