Contour your body with little to no downtime

MSculpt is an Electro muscle Stimulation and contouring machine with HIFEM (high-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic) which works inducing supramaximal muscle contractions not achievable by voluntary action, when applied, the muscles respond with a deep remodeling of its inner structure, inducing muscle hypertrophy and creation of new protein strands and muscle fibers which will be noticed as an increased muscle density and volume. Go to laserloftpontevedra.com for more information.