Contest: Your chance to win an incredible concert experience with Carrie Underwood in Jacksonville (FCL Jan. 17, 2023)

First Coast News partnered with AEG to give away a pair of tickets to the Carrie Underwood concert! She's bringing the Denim and Rhinestones tour to Jacksonville on February 6th. The special guest is Jimmie Allen. Not only does the winner get a pair of tickets, they also will get an exclusive VIP meet n' greet with Carrie. The contest runs through January 22nd. Head over the firstcoastnews.com/contests to see all the rules and to enter.