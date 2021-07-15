Missy Peters the Director of Community Affairs at Community First Credit Union shares how easy it is to get involved in Stuff the Bus. You can visit the Markets at Town Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday July 16th. You can also text to give by texting "Classrooms" to 30306. Let's set a record this year and a big thank you in advance!
Community First Credit Union: Proud Supporter of Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus has many great partners teaming up with the United Way of Northeast Florida to raise money and collect supplies for our local students and teachers.