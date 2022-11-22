Common signs & symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer and how to detect it early (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and is on track to becomes the second leading cause. The five-year survival rate is just 11%. The disease is typically diagnosed late when it has spread. With no standard early detection test, it is important to recognize the common signs and symptoms, especially those individuals with a family history and other risk factors of the disease. This may lead to earlier diagnosis, providing more treatment options such as surgery.



The survey commissioned by PanCAN was conducted by an independent research firm and included online interviews with 1,045 respondents in early October to determine whether U.S. adults are aware of the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer and if they could identify those signs and symptoms. On World Pancreatic Cancer Day, November 17, PanCAN will release the results and will educate the public about the common signs and symptoms and empower everyone to be their best health advocate.