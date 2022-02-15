Each February, Americans celebrate National Heart Month and Congenital Heart Defects Awareness Week by spreading heart health awareness and encouraging heart-healthy lifestyles. While some pediatric heart conditions can’t be prevented, there are signs parents can look for and things parents can do that can lead to earlier intervention and better outcomes for their kids and teens. Visit wolfsonchildrens.com for more information.
Common signs and symptoms of heart problems in children (FCL Feb. 15, 2022)
Pediatric Interventional Cardiologist at Wolfson Children’s Terry Heart Institute, Dr. Robert English discusses the most common heart issues in children.