Comedian Paul Reiser performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Saturday (FCL Nov. 18, 2022)

Comedian Paul Reiser is best known as the creator, writer and star of the sitcom “Mad About You” and star of the acclaimed movie “Diner.” Coming off his role in the Golden Globe winning and Oscar nominated film “Whiplash,” Paul brings his national comedy tour to Jacksonville. He is ranked #77 on Comedy Central’s list of “100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time.” Paul can also been seen in Netflix comedy “The Kominsky Method” opposite Michael Douglas.