Andy Parsons, senior director of CAI at Adobe, gives us examples (good and bad) of digitally altered and synthetically generated content in the mainstream, and how CAI/Adobe is working with governments, platforms, publishers, and tool providers to drive the adoption of open industry standards for content authentication. Go to www.contentauthenticity.org for more information.
Combating "Deepfakes" Online (FCL June 27, 2022)
Andy Parsons, Senior Director, Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative provides perspective on the disinformation landscape, and how we can verify its content.