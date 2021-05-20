Modern States is dedicated to making college more affordable thanks to its new educational model that has a track record of success. The organization provides top quality online courses taught by college professors for free that prepares college students to take the corresponding CLEP (College Level Examination Program) exams to earn free college credit at over 2,900 colleges and universities. Go to modernstates.org for more information.
College affordability a reality thanks to Modern States
Steve Klinsky the founder and CEO of Modern States which is the biggest program in the country for free college in America.