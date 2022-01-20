Coldest weather of the year is here this weekend (FCL Jan. 20, 2022)

This is our coldest weekend of the year on average and it will feel like it with our coldest day in four years on Saturday! Highs only reach the middle 40s with a cold rain slowly tapering off. Sunday we turn sunny but start with an inland freeze. Lows of 32 and highs only in the lower 50s. Long-range models do show an early start to Spring in February so if you love winter this is your time to enjoy!