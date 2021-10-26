Clumsy with your Phone? uBreakiFix Makes it Okay! (FCL Oct. 26, 2021)

Asurion and uBreakiFix by Asurion ranked Jacksonville as the third clumsiest city in America. Find out what our most common issues we have with our phones and the best way to protect them. How do you do what is worth fixing and what is not worth fixing? Adam Siegel tells you where to go and what to look for to keep you calm even when your phone shatters or breaks. Go to https://www.ubreakifix.com for more information.