There is a disparity in access to proper oral care. In fact, Black children are almost twice as likely to have fair or poor oral health and Hispanic kids are nearly four times as likely to suffer as their peers. Learn about Crest/Oral B's campaign “closing the smile gap” which will help kids across America get equal access to oral health care. Visit crest.com/closing-the-smile-gap for more information.
"Closing the Smile Gap" with Crest/Oral B (FCL Dec. 7, 2021)
