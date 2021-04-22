Chris Gardner gives us Permission to Dream in real life

Chris Gardner gives you permission to dream no matter where you are life. This insightful guide provides the step by step approach to make your dreams come true no matter how big. The bigger the better. He teaches us how to master "atomic time" where every second counts.
A true fable, Permission to Dream is a timeless and timely manifesto for turning dreams into action inspired by his spontaneous trip through Chicago with his 9 year old granddaughter Brooke when he recognizes what his life is missing.