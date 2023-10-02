Cheesy snack ideas for your Big Game viewing party (FCL Feb. 10, 2023)

The number one reason for tuning in to the Big Game is the food, as it’s the second biggest food consumption moment of the year. In fact, roughly 90 million pounds of cheese are consumed on this day alone! Looking to make a game-winning play that will take your snack spread to the next level? Put Tillamook Cheddar in the game When it comes to game day snacks, you’re the one in charge, so put together a lineup that will make you the MVP. Visit Tillamook.com for more information.