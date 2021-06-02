Champions for Hope makes the impossible possible

Judi Zitiello shares her inspirational story of how she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014. She knew more had to be done about this horrible disease that is diagnosed for too many too late before something can be done. Champions for Hope brings out the champions in our community by also helping families living with disabilities through the JT Townsend Foundation. Go to Championsforhopegolf.com to find out more on the event and how you can help. Hurry up! It takes place on Friday June 4th and Saturday June 5th.