Celebrating one year of the Buddy Bus (FCL May 12, 2023)

Join the Pink Out Party today at the Orange Park Mall and register for a mammogram from 12-4 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Buddy Bus was unveiled on May 12th, 2022. It's a project of Baptist/MD Anderson and First Coast News.

Mammograms are crucial. The Buddy Bus is equipped with 3D technology, which can find tiny cancers before they can be felt. If a woman catches breast cancer early, she could have a 5 year survival rate of 99%.

Since 2002, Buddy Check 12 has encouraged self-exams and mammograms. A mammogram can pick up a pre-cancer as tiny as a grain of sand, yet almost half of all women don’t get regular mammograms. First Coast News', Jeannie Blaylock wanted to change that. So she teamed up with Baptist Health and MD Anderson and has raised more than a million dollars to purchase the “Buddy Bus,” a mobile mammography unit.