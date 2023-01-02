Celebrating Groundhog Day with Pelicans on the First Coast (FCL Feb. 1, 2023)

Mike and Jordan share the legend of Pelican Pete and Pam and why locals look to the skies at Jacksonville Beach not a groundhog in Pennsylvania for the big forecast!

GROUND HOG DAY! It comes from an ancient Christian celebration known as Candlemas Day, which marks the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.



Superstition held that if the day was sunny and clear, buckle down for a long, cold winter, but if the sky was cloudy, winter is on its way out and Spring would come early. The Germans later incorporated a Ground Hog to make it more fun.



AND THAT IS THE POINT...IT REALLY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH WEATHER. Even on a cloudy day Punxsutawney Phil can still see his shadow in the bright camera lights. So here in Jacksonville we have fun with it by going to our local celebrities of the sky...OUR Pelicans

We have Pelican Pete and Pelican Pam and they love flying in formation on Ground Hog Day and if you see an odd number of sea gulls in the sky while walking with your loved one on the beach you can expect...AN EARLY SPRING! If you see an even number of sea gulls you can expect 6 more weeks of winter.

The main thing is have fun with it...that is what this holiday is about! Here on the First Coast we are lucky because Spring always comes early even if we have 6 more weeks of winter...so the pelicans are 100% accurate.