Celebrating Mother's Day in a new and creative way

If you are looking for new gift ideas different than the traditional flowers and candy Amy Sewell has you covered! Nobody does it better than Mom and she deserves some rest on Mother's Day. Silk pillow cases and sleepwear have proven to help Mom get a better night of sleep and looking more beautiful than ever as the smooth fabric does not tug at her skin and hair. Mom also deserves the best and that includes gourmet ice cream from eCreamery. For the serious chocolate lover Mom's Tub of Hugs! You also need to treat Mom to their freshly baked cookies that include loving messages.