Celebrate with Miles Jaye this November (FCL Nov. 1, 2022)

Former Village People "Cop," Miles Jaye celebrates a 35-year career and his 65th birthday, Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Former Village People "Cop" and Teddy Pendergrass protégé, Miles Jaye celebrates a 35-year music industry career and his 65th birthday Saturday, November 12, 2022, with a special evening of music and entertainment at Jacksonville's WJCT Soundstage. The event will be hosted by Duval's HOT 99.5 FM and Central Florida's STAR 94.5 FM radio personality JoJo O'Neal.

Tickets are $45 for General Admission, $75 for Tabled Seating, and $125 for Catered VIP Seating. There is a select buy of a full table of 10 priced to make a group purchase simple and easy. Seating is first come, first serve, so don't wait!

The WJCT Soundstage is located at 100 Festival Park Ave, Jacksonville, Florida 32202.